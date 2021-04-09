923,732 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 923,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,087,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,251,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 346.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 395,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,662,000 after acquiring an additional 306,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $153.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.93. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

