$9.85 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will post sales of $9.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.81 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $65.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $84.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $139.40 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $203.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,592,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,790. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 3.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 53,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after buying an additional 315,852 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.