808 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

GILD opened at $65.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

