66,384 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Trybe Capital Management LP

Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 66,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,000. Apple comprises about 6.5% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

