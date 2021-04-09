651 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.