5,748 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

