5,309 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 46,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

