50,000 Shares in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000.

Shares of CFACU opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

