500 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $4,309,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $57.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

