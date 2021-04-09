49,561 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

ATEC opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at $494,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,387 shares of company stock valued at $953,404. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

