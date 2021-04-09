$492.44 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce $492.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $493.09 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $440.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 331,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $66.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $6,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

