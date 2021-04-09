$49.04 Million in Sales Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) will report $49.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.31 million and the lowest is $46.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics reported sales of $38.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $192.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $194.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $214.88 million, with estimates ranging from $211.20 million to $218.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $727,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,908.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $27,709.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,956 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,614. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $7,738,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $6,809,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 400,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

