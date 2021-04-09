482 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 7,079.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth approximately $34,846,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Markel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,169.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,126.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,036.25. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $761.06 and a 12 month high of $1,186.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,164.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

