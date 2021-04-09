476 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in The Boston Beer by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP grew its position in The Boston Beer by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Boston Beer by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,663,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in The Boston Beer by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM stock opened at $1,270.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,109.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,004.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,280.11.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. Research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

