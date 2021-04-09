3,750 Shares in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

UNVR opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.01, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $22.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

