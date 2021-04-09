33,957 Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,966.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

SBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

