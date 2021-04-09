33,079 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.98. 742,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,056,805. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

