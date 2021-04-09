$287.85 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post $287.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.70 million and the highest is $288.93 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $210.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $933.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $891.29 million to $955.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $853.91 million, with estimates ranging from $812.23 million to $879.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.74 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.62. 215,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.41 million, a PE ratio of -24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.