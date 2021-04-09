27,733 Shares in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VXRT stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VXRT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Vaxart Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

