24,563 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

NYSE SF opened at $66.79 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

