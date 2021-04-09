22,802 Shares in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000.

PIE stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

