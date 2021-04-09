$214.49 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to report sales of $214.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $351.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HGV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NYSE:HGV traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.75 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $42.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

