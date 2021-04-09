$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

BAH stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.02. The stock had a trading volume of 868,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

