$19.67 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post sales of $19.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $22.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $76.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $77.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.23 million, with estimates ranging from $73.90 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 22,037 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $19.10. 29,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $239.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.