17,875 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,822,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 145,494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Neogen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neogen by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,259 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,018.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $3,560,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,730 shares of company stock worth $9,670,437 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $90.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.25. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

