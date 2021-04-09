$172.72 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post $172.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.48 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $163.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $707.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $754.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $766.75 million, with estimates ranging from $659.38 million to $860.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

STORE Capital stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in STORE Capital by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after buying an additional 1,164,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,087,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in STORE Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,488,000 after buying an additional 174,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in STORE Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,079,000 after buying an additional 84,232 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

