170 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.81.

NYSE CMI opened at $256.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.91. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.93 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

