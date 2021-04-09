1,686,674 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,686,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,791,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $13,861,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

