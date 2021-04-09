162,671 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 162,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,000. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $2,110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 251,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.41. 100,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,661,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

