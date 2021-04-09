$16.21 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to announce sales of $16.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.83 million and the highest is $18.50 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $109.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.30 million to $115.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $275.99 million, with estimates ranging from $248.90 million to $306.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,555,405.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,792 shares of company stock worth $4,232,953. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

