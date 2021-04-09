$158.40 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report $158.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.40 million. CarGurus posted sales of $157.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $669.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.23 million to $685.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $774.58 million, with estimates ranging from $724.30 million to $831.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%.

CARG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,382 shares of company stock valued at $498,176 over the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CarGurus by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 517,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

