1,566,194 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,566,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,111,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,593 shares of company stock worth $6,171,704. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

