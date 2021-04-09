1,499 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.52. 53,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,921. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $144.97.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

