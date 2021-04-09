1,404 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,404 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,935,102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after buying an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after buying an additional 957,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,629,000 after buying an additional 416,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after buying an additional 2,093,158 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at $36.46 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

Several analysts have commented on GSK shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.