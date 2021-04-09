1,375 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,375 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

