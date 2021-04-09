1,269 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.