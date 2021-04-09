1,249 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,249 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHM stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

