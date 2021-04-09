$12.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report sales of $12.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $12.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $52.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.75 billion to $52.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $54.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.59 billion to $57.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.31. 7,794,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,916,131. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

