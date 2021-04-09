$12.31 Million in Sales Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce $12.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $4.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 195.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year sales of $67.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $52.52 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%.

WVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 329,986 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 868,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $305.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.35.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

