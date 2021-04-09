1,103 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

