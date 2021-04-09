$103.02 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post $103.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.03 million and the lowest is $103.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $111.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $437.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.20 million to $439.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $480.24 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $480.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of RMBS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.45. 576,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,449. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.