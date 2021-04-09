$1.66 EPS Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.73. CAI International posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 930%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CAI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.35 million, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CAI International by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CAI International by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of CAI International by 1,371.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

