$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.59. Insperity posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

NSP stock opened at $85.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $187,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $262,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,427 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Insperity by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

