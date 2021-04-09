$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.05 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.