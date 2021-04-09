$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. The Toro reported sales of $929.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

TTC stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Toro has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In other news, VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $167,888.73. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 449.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after purchasing an additional 146,066 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,856,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Toro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

