$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Newmont reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $61.51. 4,886,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227,545. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,522 shares of company stock worth $1,672,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $42,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.