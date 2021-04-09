-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to post ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CMPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $123,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,853.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 12,237 shares of company stock valued at $152,688.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $14,864,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,484. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.