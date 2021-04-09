$0.68 EPS Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

BPRN traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. 293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,720. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $184.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

