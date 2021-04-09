$0.62 EPS Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Mplx reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

