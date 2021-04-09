$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,547,000 after buying an additional 2,897,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,654,000 after buying an additional 731,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 998,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,551,000 after buying an additional 579,107 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HR opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

